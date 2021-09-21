High school student arrested, accused of making online threat about shooting

Hollywood police arrested a 15-year-old South Broward High School student and charged him with making an online threat against a school. Wayne K. Roustan

A 15-year-old student was arrested Sunday night, accused of making an online threat about a school shooting, officials said.

Hollywood police said the student posted a photograph on Snapchat with what appeared to be a gun, saying he was “abouta shoot up a school.”

The student never named a specific school.

Police said friends of the student and their parents notified the school about the post, and the school notified its resource officer. South Broward High School, the school the student attends, sent an alert to parents about the threat.

The student told police the social media post was intended as a joke. Police said he showed them the gun photographed and he said it was a plastic “cap” gun. Police said the toy gun was taken as evidence.

The student appeared before a judge Monday. He’s charged with a felony count of a written threat or kill or injure. The student was given 21 days of detention and told to stay off social media.

The student was one of at least seven Broward students arrested since the start of the school year for making threats against a school.

Interim Broward superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright recent circulated a video about the many threats Broward schools have received since the start of the school year.