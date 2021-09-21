CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, FL

High school student arrested, accused of making online threat about shooting

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4qzX_0c3KEY4700
Hollywood police arrested a 15-year-old South Broward High School student and charged him with making an online threat against a school. Wayne K. Roustan

A 15-year-old student was arrested Sunday night, accused of making an online threat about a school shooting, officials said.

Hollywood police said the student posted a photograph on Snapchat with what appeared to be a gun, saying he was “abouta shoot up a school.”

The student never named a specific school.

Police said friends of the student and their parents notified the school about the post, and the school notified its resource officer. South Broward High School, the school the student attends, sent an alert to parents about the threat.

The student told police the social media post was intended as a joke. Police said he showed them the gun photographed and he said it was a plastic “cap” gun. Police said the toy gun was taken as evidence.

The student appeared before a judge Monday. He’s charged with a felony count of a written threat or kill or injure. The student was given 21 days of detention and told to stay off social media.

The student was one of at least seven Broward students arrested since the start of the school year for making threats against a school.

Interim Broward superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright recent circulated a video about the many threats Broward schools have received since the start of the school year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

15 arrested after migrant search in Hillsboro Beach

Fifteen migrants on a Hydra-Sport boat that landed in Hillsboro Beach on Wednesday afternoon were arrested after an hours-long search for those who fled. Hillsboro Beach Chief of Police Jay Szesnat said in an email Wednesday that at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Hillsboro Beach police officer saw the migrant landing in the 1000 block of Hillsboro Mile and notified Broward Sheriff’s deputies and ...
HILLSBORO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Police officers lose appeal in suit claiming Pompano Beach company sells unsafe bulletproof vests

Police officers have been dealt a loss in their bid to prove that their safety was jeopardized by alleged design flaws in bulletproof vests made by a Pompano Beach company. The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeal this week struck down a group of officers’ effort to overturn a U.S. district judge’s August 2020 ruling denying class certification for a lawsuit they filed against Point Break ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Want us to respond quicker? Give us 50 more officers, cops tell Fort Lauderdale

Where’s a cop when you need one? In Fort Lauderdale, patrol officers are busy answering 200,000 calls a year. If the city beefed up staffing with an extra 50 cops, they might get there faster, union leaders say. Those new cops would not come free. Boosting the ranks by 50 officers would cost an estimated $6.5 million in the first year alone — or $130,000 per hire, Union President Brandon Diaz ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy