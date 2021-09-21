Hendersonville PD seeks assistance to locate missing person, Jeremie Dale Quisenberry

The Hendersonville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing person: Jeremie Dale Quisenberry. Jeremie is a 6’4” 42-year-old white male. He was reported missing by his family who has not heard from him in months. He is believed to be without his medication. Jeremie was last seen in the Edneyville area in mid-August. He has no known means of transportation and is likely traveling on foot.