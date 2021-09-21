Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Stuck to His Promise of Never Turning Into Sugar Ray Leonard

When the Lakers decided not to retain Jared Dudley, it was not 100% clear where the decision came from. It clearly wasn’t LeBron James, who — despite teammates calling him the GM of the team — made it plain that the choice to let go of Dudley was not his call when he tweeted “congrats to my guy if this true, which it probably is! But man!! FUCK... Excuse my language but still one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand” in the aftermath of reports that Dudley was heading to the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant coach.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO