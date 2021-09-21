CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Stuck to His Promise of Never Turning Into Sugar Ray Leonard

By Mike Thomas
 8 days ago
Although LeBron James is quickly climbing the ladder, nobody has scored more career points in the NBA than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The NBA GOAT debate typically has James and Michael Jordan atop the list, but Abdul-Jabbar is usually the third player mentioned — and for good reason. Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time MVP and a six-time champion. He once said he hoped he didn’t turn out like some other champions, including legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

