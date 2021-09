FRESH POND (CBS13) – The Caldor Fire is nearly 80 percent contained but it’s been an uphill battle for crews facing high temperatures and strong winds over the last several weeks. However, relief is in the forecast and fire crews are taking advantage. “We’re not relaxing at all,” said Robert Szczepanek with the Ventura County Fire Department. He’s part of the Caldor Fire Incident Management Team. After a hot few weeks, rain and moisture on the horizon are welcomed weather for Caldor Fire crews. “We will take advantage of the humidity and the rain,” said Szczepanek. The forgiving conditions won’t last long. It’s a...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO