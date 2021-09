Like a burst of sunshine lingering past sunset, Alex Zieske stood out as the candidate to watch during 2021 Miss Sunnyside Pageant held Saturday night. For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered community and the national activities, the Sunnyside High School auditorium was filled to near capacity as the community gathered to cheer on the eight young women as they vied for the title of Miss Sunnyside.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO