CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Explainer-What 'critical race theory' means and why it's igniting debate

Gazette
 8 days ago

(Reuters) - "Critical race theory," a once-obscure academic concept, has become a fixture in the fierce U.S. debate over how to teach children about the country's history and race relations. Conservatives have invoked the term in schools and statehouses nationwide to denounce curricula and policies they consider too liberal. However,...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy. A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for elite Republicans, wealthy entrepreneurs, media proprietors and pillars of the US conservative movement to rub shoulders with anti-abortion and anti-Islamic extremists.
U.S. POLITICS
@JohnLocke

The Oppressors v. The Oppressed: Critical Race Theory In a Nutshell

Locke’s Brian Balfour gives a quick primer on the origins of critical race theory in this conversation with Mitch Kokai. Be sure to learn more by perusing the online/printable version of Locke’s critical race theory primer. Donna came to the John Locke Foundation in January 2003 after freelance writing for...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

As conservative political groups mobilize to ban in schools what they call critical race theory, one prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent.Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans and efforts to recall school board members over teaching about race and history in schools. While they note they don't agree with the ideas at the center of the fight, they argue the government bans, now enacted in 11 states, stifle debate essential to democracy. “Using government to ban ideas, even those we disagree with, is also counter to...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Republicans become more brazen about embracing 'replacement theory'

For most Americans, the "great replacement" conspiracy theory probably remains an obscure and unfamiliar concept. For a growing number of Republicans, however, the idea is moving quickly from the fringe to the GOP mainstream. As we recently discussed, the basic idea behind the conspiracy theory is that nefarious forces —...
U.S. POLITICS
talesbuzz.com

Left-leaning media’s latest lies about critical race theory

Over the past year, the left-leaning media have peddled the narrative that an emotional constellation of “white resentment,” “white fragility,” “white rage” and “white fear” drives opposition to critical race theory in America’s public schools. Now NBC News claims it can prove it. In a long story featuring analysis of...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
thenorthwindonline.com

Critical race theory talk held on Friday

Carter Wilson, head of the Department of Political Science, presented a conversation titled Critical Theory, Critical Race Theory and U.S. Constitutional Law in the Reynolds Recital Hall from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Several topics and situations were covered, all working to give the viewer a greater understanding of the history of critical race theory and how it has been used in conjunction with the law.
SOCIETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin critical race theory debate, legislation moves forward

MADISON, Wis. - There's been a lot of talk and reaction to critical race theory, but what does it really mean? On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Wisconsin Senate heard from experts on the subject, while an Assembly committee approved legislation to limit some teaching linked with what's abbreviated as CRT.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Critical Race Theory#Segregation#Reuters#Conservatives#Harvard Law School#Black Americans#Crt#Fox News#Republican#Un American#Democratic#Anti American#Department Of Education
The Blade

Statehouse protests target 'critical race theory'

COLUMBUS — Roughly 50 people braved the rain on Tuesday to protest what they claim is the indoctrination of Ohio students that U.S. history is littered with racism that persists in society today. Another group mounted a counter-protest to preserve a resolution adopted by the State Board of Education that...
COLUMBUS, OH
kfgo.com

‘Critical race theory’ roils a Tennessee school district

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Reuters) – Robin Steenman, an Air Force veteran and white mother of three, is fed up with the way public schools in her community of Franklin, Tennessee are teaching kids about race. She believes that the reading materials and teachers’ manuals are biased, specifically the lessons taught to...
TENNESSEE STATE
ncpoliticalnews.com

OPINION: Cooper’s all in on critical race theory

Even in North Carolina, the rejection of fundamental American principles thunders ahead. The proof? Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed an anti-critical race theory bill on Sept. 10. If one reads the text, it’s hard to imagine political leaders opposing these principles a few years ago. Simply put, the bill works to reinforce the American tenets of equality and our E Pluribus Unum motto.
POLITICS
calcoastnews.com

Critical race theory is coming to your child’s school

You’ve heard about Critical Race Theory (CRT) before. It migrated out from liberal law faculties over 20 years ago and is now well established on college campuses, especially in the arts. It’s coming to our K-12 schools and parents should be aware of its divisive and destructive nature. If you’re...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
myeasternshoremd.com

How we got here: Critical Race Theory

CHESTERTOWN — "I am writing this because I understand that a Kent County elementary school teacher was trying to teach Critical Race Theory to her students," was the first sentence of a letter to the editor received at the Kent County News in early June. That line did not make...
KENT COUNTY, MD
WashingtonExaminer

Bravo to The Economist — and classical liberalism, part II

In my last piece, I shared a number of thoughts regarding the lead analysis of The Economist’s September 4 issue titled “The threat from the illiberal left.” Here, the focus will be on central points the authors address in the subsequent “briefing” section — where, though aware of charges of reaction and racism, the authors tackle such issues as fettered speech and “safetyism,” the raising of some groups over others in the name of social justice, a corporate diversity fetish, and an obeisance to identity politics.
ROBIN DIANGELO
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Educators Share What Is Being Taught In Their Classrooms Amid Growing Outrage About Critical Race Theory

As the school year resumes, so has an accusation creating tension in communities here and around the country: that teachers striving to help students understand how racism has influenced American society are using Critical Race Theory in their classrooms. In Manchester, a second-grade teacher took to social media earlier this...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy