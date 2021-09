Two crashed Subarus are off Interstate 91 in Waterford on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2021. State Trooper Chad Weikel said his preliminary investigation showed that a Subaru station wagon traveling south on I-91 appeared to be trying to turn onto an emergency U-turn on the interstate just as another Subaru driven by Alexander Olney, 31, was attempting to pass in the passing lane. The station wagon got sideswiped. Tpr. Weikel did not have the names of the two occupants of the station wagon roadside as both were taken to the hospital for injuries.

WATERFORD, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO