Public Safety

Nephew kills uncle then tries to hide body under a shower curtain, Missouri cops say

By Mike Stunson
Olympian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of killing his uncle used a tarp, shower curtain and wheelbarrow in his plot to store the body in a freezer, Missouri cops say. But Ryan Richardson struggled loading the body of 54-year-old David Richardson Jr. into a vehicle’s trunk, so he left it on the ground and covered it up, police in Polk County said, according to the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. Police were notified when family members found the man’s body.

