Cracker Barrel Misses On Q4 Earnings; Plans $100M Stock Buyback, Raises Dividend To Pre-Pandemic Level

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
 8 days ago
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 58.4% year-on-year, to $784.40 million, missing the analyst consensus of $794.03 million. Revenue decreased 0.3% versus Q4 of FY19. Comparable retail sales increased 74.8%, and comparable restaurant sales rose 53.5% versus Q4 FY20. Comparable retail sales...

