Large employers launch telemedicine program to tackle Black health disparities

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart, the nation’s largest employer, is joining with telemedicine firm Grand Rounds and Doctor on Demand to launch a targeted program to tackle health disparities among African American workers. “We have nearly 300,000 Black and African American (employees) and about 50% of our workforce is comprised of people of color,...

