Useless Lions, Needlessly Weird QB Updates, Storytime on MNF, and Other Bears Bullets

One of the hip-hop reunions I’ve been longing to see is finally coming to fruition:. • The Detroit Lions had us in the first half, I’m not gonna lie. Detroit came out, punched the Packers in the mouth, held firm for the first half, and even took a lead into the locker room after Green Bay goofed by icing the kicker on a miss attempt, only to see them drill the re-do. But then the Lions remembered they were the Lions. And the Packers remembered they were playing the Lions. And, ultimately, Green Bay beat Detroit 35-17 at Lambeau Field. The Lions remain useless, as the Packers join the Bears atop the NFC North at 1-1.