The official Twitter account for Universal Orlando Resort is one of those brand accounts that likes to do more than simply release useful information about its product. You'll get information on operating hours or other useful things, but you'll also get more than a little snark from the account, frequently directed at local Orlando rival Walt Disney World. And this is why I have to assume that the folks running the account were fully expecting Disney World fans to invade their account when they asked what their followers' favorite ride was.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO