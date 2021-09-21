Bell Bank signs naming rights deal with massive new sports complex in Mesa
Legacy Sports USA and Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities, managers and operators of the over $280 million multipurpose sports and entertainment complex under construction in southeast Mesa, have announced a 10-year naming rights partnership with Bell Bank, one of the nation’s largest family- and employee-owned banks. The deal was brokered by Global Partnerships, the sales and marketing arm of Oak View Group responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects.azbigmedia.com
