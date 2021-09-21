CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesa, AZ

Bell Bank signs naming rights deal with massive new sports complex in Mesa

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegacy Sports USA and Oak View Group (OVG) Facilities, managers and operators of the over $280 million multipurpose sports and entertainment complex under construction in southeast Mesa, have announced a 10-year naming rights partnership with Bell Bank, one of the nation’s largest family- and employee-owned banks. The deal was brokered by Global Partnerships, the sales and marketing arm of Oak View Group responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects.

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Congress poised to avert shutdown, but brawl looms on debt

Congress is moving to avert a government shutdown before Friday, leaving Democrats with a tough choice on how to raise the debt ceiling. Both the House and Senate appear poised to pass a short-term funding bill on Thursday that will take one issue off of Congress’s full plate of legislation facing deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Business
Mesa, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Nazi war crimes suspect, 96, flees ahead of trial

BERLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A 96-year-old German woman fled ahead of the opening on Thursday of her trial on charges of aiding and abetting mass murder in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two, a court spokesperson said. Irmgard Furchner is accused of having contributed as an 18-year-old...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Naming Rights#Softball#Legacy Sports Usa#Oak View Group#Ovg Rrb Facilities#Global Partnerships#Arena Development#Bell Bank Park#Mesa Upon#Pickleball#Bell Bank#Arizona Market Director

Comments / 0

Community Policy