Go Rogue With Fall’s Most Coveted Bag
September marks the dawn of fall and the urge to reinvent one’s wardrobe. Plush sweaters, trim coats, and boots of all kinds are seasonal pillars worthy of a refresh. But how to anchor it all with sharp day-to-day sophistication? You can’t go wrong with a poised handbag like the Coach Rogue. It’s one of executive creative director Stuart Vevers’s most timeless and versatile designs, not to mention an essential part of the equation for sleek on-the-go style.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0