Go Rogue With Fall’s Most Coveted Bag

Designer Patricia Voto has a theory about fashion in the Amazon age. "I think we've lost the beauty of dressing ourselves in a lot of ways," she tells BAZAAR.com. Voto doesn't mean the shift toward sweatpants and all-knit-everything caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She's referring to the relentless pace of online shopping overall, where "a bunch of boxes show up, you throw on some clothes, you return the things you don't like," she explains. An entire wardrobe may arrive at your door hours after clicking the purchase button, but those pieces aren't tailored to your body or crafted with sustainable materials. You order clothing, likely recommended by an algorithm, without finding time to want it—let alone appreciate it. And then, you move on to the next item. Individuality? It's in short supply.

