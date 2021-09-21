BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Bulldogs top Panthers

New Albany’s J.T. Zimmerman returns a shot during a No. 2 doubles match last week at the New Albany Sectional. Zimmerman and the Bulldogs will face Floyd Central in today’s Silver Creek Regional semifinals. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

NORTH VERNON — New Albany downed host Jennings County 4-1 in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday afternoon.

JT Zimmerman led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles while Cooper Anderson triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 at No. 3.

New Albany swept the doubles as Noah Johnson and Gavin Hamilton won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 while Carson Chandler and Ben Siegel triumphed 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.

NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 1

Singles: Owen Law (JC) d. John Fulmer 6-3, 6-2; JT Zimmerman (NA) d. Alex Leach 6-2, 6-1; Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Ryan Schuck 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.

Doubles: Noah Johnson-Gavin Hamilton (NA) d. Jacob Voegel-Justin Ramey 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Carson Chandler-Ben Siegel (NA) d. Greyson Jackson-Janson McDonald 6-4, 7-5.

FLOYD BLANKS BNL

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central rolled to a 5-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in the first round of the HHC Tournament on Monday afternoon.

Landon Hodges led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Ben Lammert triumphed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 while Riley Doddridge was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

Meanwhile, Colin Jacobi and Braden Poe won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Jeremy Mueller and Preston Bickel triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.

Floyd will visit Columbus East in the HHC semifinals Wednesday.

FLOYD CENTRAL 5, BEDFORD NL 0

Singles: Landon Hodges d. Steven Graham 6-3, 6-4; Ben Lammert d. Graham Turner 6-0, 6-4; Riley Doddridge d. Caleb Jones 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Colin Jacobi-Braeden Poe d. Cameron Gratzer-Jayden Kemp 6-1, 6-0; Jeremy Mueller-Preston Bickel d. Nate Pemberton-Carter Kimmel 6-4, 6-4.

GENERALS OUTLAST PANTHERS

CORYDON — Clarksville outlasted host Corydon Central for a 3-2 triumph Monday afternoon in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.

The Generals were led by their doubles teams and Saul Tatum, who outlasted Sam Cox 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.

"Both of our doubles teams were dominant and focused," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.

CLARKSVILLE 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 2

Singles: Ryan Hamilton (CC) d. Ethan Neal 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Saul Tatum (C) d. Sam Cox 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Cooper Desmond (CC) d. Pau Martinez 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Eli Kualhelm-Cooper Shireman 6-2, 6-1; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Trey Wiley/T-Mac Wilkinson 6-1, 6-1.