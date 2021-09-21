Rocky Mount joins community policing sports league
ROCKY MOUNT – The city’s police department is the first agency in the Twin Counties to become a chapter member of the National Police Athletic/Activities League. The Rocky Mount Police Department has officially registered as the Rocky Mount Police Athletic/Activities League, titled RMPD PAL Chapter, with the National Police Athletic/Activities League, becoming the first law enforcement agency to implement the program in Nash and Edgecombe counties.restorationnewsmedia.com
