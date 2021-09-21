Marshall looks to move forward from first loss, but tough challenge awaits at Appalachian State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After squandering a 17-point fourth-quarter lead last Saturday in a 42-38 loss to East Carolina, Marshall has done some soul-searching. The loss was the first of the season for the Thundering Herd and now a tougher challenge awaits Thursday in Boone, North Carolina for a nationally-televised matchup with Appalachian State, an old Southern Conference rival.wvmetronews.com
