College Sports

Marshall looks to move forward from first loss, but tough challenge awaits at Appalachian State

By MetroNews
Metro News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After squandering a 17-point fourth-quarter lead last Saturday in a 42-38 loss to East Carolina, Marshall has done some soul-searching. The loss was the first of the season for the Thundering Herd and now a tougher challenge awaits Thursday in Boone, North Carolina for a nationally-televised matchup with Appalachian State, an old Southern Conference rival.

