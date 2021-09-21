CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget the bulk, this Leatherman multi-tool keeps it basic

By Julie Strietelmeier
The Gadgeteer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. NEWS – A multi-tool is obviously a key component to any serious EDC aficionado’s gear collection. But what if you don’t want to channel your inner Batman by carrying a bulky plier’s style multi-tool on your belt? That’s where the Leatherman Free K2 knife multi-tool can be a worthy alternative to a traditional folding tool like the Leatherman Free P2. The Free K2 features an ergonomic aluminum body with a 3.3 inch blade and seven additional tools that include a pry tool, bottle opener, and a selection of screwdrivers. The Free K2 has Leatherman’s magnetic deploy and locking system and the tool comes in 5 different colors. You can find more info at leatherman.com and can buy one for $79.95 from Amazon.

