Forget the bulk, this Leatherman multi-tool keeps it basic

NEWS – I enjoy making my own bread so I know what ingredients are in it. But one thing I don’t like is having a bunch of half empty bags of flour, sugar, etc shoved willy nilly in the top shelf of my cabinet. First world problem? You betcha. Is there a better way? That’s where PantryChic comes in. This smart ingredient storage system not only keeps your dry goods dry and fresh in specially designed canisters, and then when it comes time to use them, it will dispense the correct amount needed into your mixing bowl right from the storage container and there’s a scale in the base of the unit for other ingredients. The price for this convenience is the gotcha though. The system and 3 storage containers will set you back $349.95 and additional storage containers start at $39.95. Interested? Head over to PantryChic.com and Amazon.

