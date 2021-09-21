Sarah Dash of Labelle has died at 76

Sarah Dash, singer and co-founder of the group Labelle has died at age 76. As reported by NPR, Patti LaBelle announced Dash’s death on social media. “Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say. And I could always count on her to have my back! That’s who Sarah was … a loyal friend and a voice for those who didn’t have one,” says LaBella on Twitter.