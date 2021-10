New Albany's Davis Barber looks for an opening against Floyd Central on Thursday night. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — Finn Railey tallied two goals to lead host New Albany to a 4-0 victory over visiting Silver Creek at Green Valley on Monday night.

Davis Barber and Gus Dickman also found the net for the Bulldogs while Ryne Blair dished out a pair of assists.

New Albany (5-4-3) is scheduled to host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.