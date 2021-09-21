CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Ultra-Luxe Villa at Puerto Rico’s St Regis Bahia Beach

By Caribbean Journal Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new way to experience one of Puerto Rico’s top luxury resorts. It’s called Casa Estancias, and it’s a new beachfront estate at the St Regis Bahia Beach Resort. Set to open in November, the estate has a total of five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a movie room, an outdoor...

Luxe New Villa Rentals at Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands

For those dreaming about their next island escape, Oil Nut Bay, the idyllic resort on Virgin Gorda in the coveted North Sound region of the British Virgin Islands, just added four incredible new villas to its already stunning rental collection. Each of the villas available to guests is custom-built into the island’s topography integrating both natural and modern elements, including wood and sand-colored stone, glistening blue pools, and white-washed interiors to reflect the nature outside. Nightly villa rentals range from $600 to $30,000 per night.
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort Debuts $30,000 per night Casa Estancias

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort’s newest offering, Casa Estancias, a one-of-a-kind beachfront estate. Located within the exclusive St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Casa Estancias is poised to become the premier luxury resort offering in the Caribbean, located just steps from the beach and boasting unparalleled beach views from virtually every corner of the property.
Hyatt Opens New All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun

The newest Hyatt all-inclusive has officially opened its doors in the Mexican Caribbean, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is now welcoming guests, the latest addition to the ever-growing Hyatt Ziva portfolio that now spans destinations including Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The 438-room, family-friendly...
Discover Puerto Rico reaches out to LGBTQ travelers with new initiative

Discover Puerto Rico launched an initiative called Live Out, designed to strengthen the destination's commitment to the LGBTQ community and to raise awareness of Puerto Rico as a destination where travelers can celebrate themselves in a welcoming atmosphere. Another initiative, called Pathway to Employment, addresses the challenges that trans, queer...
St Barth’s Le Toiny to Reopen in October

St Barth’s Le Toiny hotel is reopening for the season on Oct. 15, Caribbean Journal has learned. The 22-suite property is set on Toiny Beach, the island’s most popular surfing beach. It’s reopening with a new interior look, thanks to a “reimagining” by Lady Bee Osborn. That’s along with a...
A Secret Little Hotel in Saint Martin

It’s hidden away on a hillside near Cul de Sac, just outside the Grand Case corridor and more than close enough to the Pinel Island ferry. For years, it’s been one of the signature restaurants on an island with an enviable concentration of world-class eateries, a place for endless romantic dinners and memorable multi-course culinary journeys.
Family Fun in the Sun: Puerto Rico

Where can you take your family for Caribbean sunshine without leaving the United States? Puerto Rico!. I felt very comfortable taking a domestic flight where I could still use my cell phone plan and American dollars but bask in island vibes. When I worked on cruise ships many years ago, I used to sail out of San Juan and was able to explore the 500 year old forts of Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo de San Cristóbal. Walking in old San Juan feels like your history books have come to life!
San Juan, Puerto Rico Celebrates 500th Anniversary

San Juan, Puerto Rico is celebrating its 500th anniversary this year, between the months of September 2021 and June 2022, bringing along with it new events celebrating the oldest city in the United States. San Juan was established in 1521 as a Spanish military settlement, and it still bears the...
Why Some of the World’s Top Golf Teachers Are Coming to Jamaica

Some of the world’s top golf instructors are coming to Jamaica for a new series set at the Half Moon resort. It’s called the Golf Guest Instructor Series, and it will include instruction from legendary teachers like David Leadbetter, Nick Starchuck, Gary Gilchrest and Mike Manavian. The series will include...
Tradewind Aviation Is Resuming Its Anguilla Flights

Tradewind Aviation, the Caribbean’s leading luxury carrier, is relaunching its service between San Juan, Puerto Rico and Anguilla. It means the return of what is the most elegant way to fly to the beach-filled island. The service provides for easy connections from the mainland United States; Tradewind’s interline partners include...
Searching for the Platonic Ideal of the Piña Colada in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Thirteen piña coladas in a week might not seem like much. But assuming I sleep for about seven hours per night, the math is more like one piña colada for every nine waking hours. If that still doesn’t sound like a lot — and I do not doubt the veracity of your all-inclusive binge that one time with your bros — I merely ask you to check my blood sugar level. I have no doubt it will tell the tale.
In The Bahamas, the Ultimate Gourmet Hotel

On its broad list of spirits (that’s in addition to what is the world’s third-largest wine cellar), one can find a bottle of Alfred Lamb’s rum that was bottled in 1934. It’s not the sort of thing you typically find on a hotel menu anywhere in the world. That’s because...
Explore High Bluff Overlook, A Stunning Destination On The Northern California Coast With Sweeping Views

If you’ve spent enough time exploring Northern California, then you probably know that it’s always those last-minute spots that you didn’t actually plan for that end up making the biggest impression. Although you can’t exactly plan spontaneity, you can definitely plant the seeds for it. One destination that you’ll want to have on your radar […] The post Explore High Bluff Overlook, A Stunning Destination On The Northern California Coast With Sweeping Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Marriott Just Opened Its Newest AC Hotel in Punta Cana

Marriott’s fast-expanding AC Hotels brand has opened its first-ever hotel in the popular Dominican Republic tourism destination of Punta Cana. The new AC Hotel by Marriott Punta Cana has a total of 129 rooms, set in the San Juan Shopping Center about 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport. “With...
Bringing Reliable, Renewable Energy to the People of Puerto Rico

Income inequality is palpable on the streets of the United States in cities and towns alike. On one block you may have neighborhoods with maintained roads and sidewalks, well-funded schools, and easy access to services including grocery stores, transit, healthcare, and banks. And on the next block you may have neighborhoods in transit or food deserts with vulnerable key infrastructure including streets, schools, and healthcare.
Step Inside This Ultra-Remote Chalet with Luxe Amenities

From the Northern Lights’ sky dance to 22 daily hours of summertime sun, the otherworldly draws of Alaska run aplenty. But to experience the awe-striking natural wonders of the 49th state in unmatched grandeur, there’s no better spot than Sheldon Chalet. It remains one of the most remote luxury accommodations in the world—and undoubtedly among the greatest perches to savor the vast wilderness of Denali National Park. Its staggeringly hard-to-reach location ten miles from North America’s highest peak certainly plays a lead role in exalting this five-bedroom retreat to bucket-list status. Even arriving is no easy feat, as the chalet is reachable only by helicopter or bush plane. Once guests settle into their plush throne inside the icy Don Sheldon Amphitheatre, the magic of this one-of-a-kind property, thoughtfully designed for the most extreme conditions, immediately unfolds.
Eloisa Belardo Perez Buried in Puerto Rico

Eloisa Belardo Perez passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, at her home in Humacao, Puerto Rico. She was 86 years old. Eloise was cared for by her daughter, Pastora “Tita” Perez, and beloved son-in-law, Ramon Delgado. Eloise and her husband Marcial Perez ran a candy store on St. Croix for...
Air Canada Set for Saint Lucia Return

Air Canada is set to return to Saint Lucia next week. The carrier will relaunch Toronto-Saint Lucia service on Oct. 3, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority confirmed. The new service comes following an easing of restrictions on travel between the two countries earlier this month. The Toronto-Saint Lucia service will...
