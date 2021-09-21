A New Ultra-Luxe Villa at Puerto Rico’s St Regis Bahia Beach

From the Northern Lights’ sky dance to 22 daily hours of summertime sun, the otherworldly draws of Alaska run aplenty. But to experience the awe-striking natural wonders of the 49th state in unmatched grandeur, there’s no better spot than Sheldon Chalet. It remains one of the most remote luxury accommodations in the world—and undoubtedly among the greatest perches to savor the vast wilderness of Denali National Park. Its staggeringly hard-to-reach location ten miles from North America’s highest peak certainly plays a lead role in exalting this five-bedroom retreat to bucket-list status. Even arriving is no easy feat, as the chalet is reachable only by helicopter or bush plane. Once guests settle into their plush throne inside the icy Don Sheldon Amphitheatre, the magic of this one-of-a-kind property, thoughtfully designed for the most extreme conditions, immediately unfolds.

