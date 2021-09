When the Denver Broncos announced they were going to be riding with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback over Drew Lock there were some that disagreed, but it appears Denver was right. The Broncos are now 2-0 after beating the New York Giants in Week 1 and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Those two opponents might end up both picking top five in the draft, but one of the major keys to being a playoff team is beating the teams you’re supposed to beat. Denver is doing that, and Bridgewater is leading the way.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO