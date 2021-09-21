CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Senate Leader Urges Biden To End 'Hateful' Haitian Expulsions

By AFP News
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, describing the policy as a "hateful and xenophobic" hangover from Donald Trump's administration. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
TIME

Why Joe Biden Isn’t Strong-Arming the Senate Democrats Holding Up His Agenda

Senators have spent hours on the custard-colored couches of Joe Biden’s Oval Office over the past several days. Dozens of chocolate chip cookies have been passed out. Irish poetry has been quoted. In one White House meeting on Sept. 22, a small group of progressive lawmakers perched on cushions where small note cards saved their spots and outlined why they should fully fund Biden’s priorities on community college, expanding Medicare, and providing workers with more child care and family leave in a $3.5 trillion budget bill. Then Biden slipped up, referring to himself as if he were still in the Senate. “Wait, wait,” he said, flashing a lopsided grin, “I’ve got this job now.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

US Senate To Vote Thursday In Bid To Avert Government Shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Us Border Patrol#U S Customs#Haitian#Democratic Us Senate#Afp#Homeland Security
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Border Security, Signs ‘Border Crisis’ Executive Order

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three new actions he’s taking to address what termed President Joe Biden’s border crisis. Speaking at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the State of Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its “unlawful and destructive catch and release” immigration policies. Second, the governor signed Executive Order 21-223, called the “Biden Border Crisis Executive Order” which includes prohibiting Florida state agencies from cooperating with the federal government when it comes to certain immigration issues. “I’m signing an executive order to prohibit state agencies that report to me, from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Tracking the fight over Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden distilled the evolving high-stakes battle for his domestic agenda into its simplest form this week. "We got three things to do," Biden said Monday, "the debt ceiling, the continuing resolution, and the two pieces of legislation." That's four things, not three — depending on who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
vidanewspaper.com

Haitian-Americans Lash Out At Biden’s Mass Expulsion Of Immigrants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s massive efforts to deport thousands of Haitian immigrants living under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and move others to unnamed locations in the U.S. faces heightened criticism — including from Haitian-Americans. “All of us are appalled by the images showing the mistreatment of Haitian...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy