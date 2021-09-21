CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new Specialized Tero e-bike can tackle all terrains – and help you stay in shape

By Cat Ellis
TechRadar
TechRadar
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Specialized has released a new all-purpose electric bike for commuting, weekend trail rides, and even personalized workouts based on a target heart rate. The Specialized Tero is an electric mountain bike with a lightweight aluminum FRAME upright riding position that gives good visibility in traffic, and on trails, placing you right in between the wheels for good control on tricky terrain. You also get 110mm front suspension to smooth the ride, 2.3in Ground Control tires for extra grip on loose surfaces, and SRAM disc brakes for plenty of stopping power.

www.techradar.com

