Pennsylvania Could Put a Homeless Man in Prison Over 43 Cents
A homeless man in Pennsylvania faces years in prison for not reading the fine print. Joseph Sobolewski picked up a single Mountain Dew from a convenience store, listed as two for $3, according to Penn Live. He left $2 on the counter on his way out the door, unaware that the price only applied if he bought two. Rather than write off the difference—43 cents, including tax—to a misunderstanding, the clerk called the police, who tracked down Sobolewski and charged him for the theft.reason.com
