Pennsylvania Could Put a Homeless Man in Prison Over 43 Cents

A man who mistakenly underpaid 43 cents for a bottle of soft drink at a gas station is being held on a $50,000 bond and faces up to seven years in prison.Joseph Sobolewski was arrested on a felony charge under Pennsylvania’s “three strikes” law for retail theft, according to court records, as he has two nonviolent theft convictions from many years earlier.Mr Sobolewski is reported to have seen a sign at an Exxon gas station offering two bottles of Mountain Dew soda for $3, and believing $2 would cover the price of one, left his money on the counter....

