CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Could Put a Homeless Man in Prison Over 43 Cents

By Joe Lancaster
Reason.com
Reason.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A homeless man in Pennsylvania faces years in prison for not reading the fine print. Joseph Sobolewski picked up a single Mountain Dew from a convenience store, listed as two for $3, according to Penn Live. He left $2 on the counter on his way out the door, unaware that the price only applied if he bought two. Rather than write off the difference—43 cents, including tax—to a misunderstanding, the clerk called the police, who tracked down Sobolewski and charged him for the theft.

reason.com

Comments / 51

DallasFortWorth
8d ago

Makes no cent ( since ) to treat this man like he had just used a weapon. I'm sorry but the police could have worked out a honest street justice resolution with the store employee.

Reply(7)
10
D.A.H.
8d ago

Police do not care, they love to ruin people's lives temporarily and watch them get evicted, and they have goons go and take your possessions and then sell them for their benefit.

Reply(1)
6
bcfhas
8d ago

The person who called cops over change should be charged with wasting police time

Reply
26
Related
Complex

Pennsylvania Man Held on $50,000 Bond and Charged With Felony After Shorting Store 43 Cents

A Pennsylvania man is being held on a $50,000 bond after he shorted a convenience store 43 cents for a bottled drink, Lehigh Valley Live reports. Joseph Sobolewski, 38, visited a store last month that was promoting a deal for two 20-ounce Mountain Dew bottles for $3. Sobolewski came in, picked up a bottle of Mountain Dew, put two dollars on the counter, and walked out. The problem is the promotion was only applicable if the customer bought two bottles, which meant the bottle was actually $2.29, plus tax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Prison for Stealing 43-Cents?

Joseph Sobolewski, of Perry Scott, Pa., hopes it’s not the latter. Or he could end up spending seven years behind bars!. The public can breathe easier knowing the police have arrested Sobolewski – and it doesn’t look like he’s going to make bail. Oh, the hardened criminal may not be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wwnytv.com

Man pulled over with 100s of pounds of pot sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - A Hogansburg man caught with about 470 pounds of marijuana last year will serve 30 months in prison. Tyren Terrance, 26, pleaded guilty in May to charges he and his brother Tevin conspired “to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute,” the marijuana they had in their pickup trucks when police pulled them over.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WVNews

Homeless man gets prison for burglarizing Harrison County, West Virginia, apartment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 31-year-old homeless man has been sentenced to 1-15 years in prison for a Harrison County apartment burglary. Circuit Judge Christopher J. McCarthy credited James Joseph Stanchick with 10 days previously served. The judge also ran the sentence concurrently with a prison term the defendant is serving out of Barbour County.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WSFA

Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund

KALISPELL, Mont. (KECI) - A Montana gym manager was fatally shot after an argument with a homeless man about a refund for an unused gym membership, witnesses say. Matthew Underhill, the assistant manager of Fuel Fitness and Nutrition, says he and his manager, 27-year-old Matthew Hurley, confronted a man described as homeless and sleeping in the fitness center’s back parking lot on Thursday morning.
KALISPELL, MT
KRQE News 13

Convicted rapist could face over 12 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, a jury found 41-year-old Anthony Cruz guilty of criminal sexual penetration and false imprisonment. According to a district attorney’s press release, Cruz could serve up to 12 and a half years in prison. Story continues below:. Business: San Mateo retail center getting revitalized with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Penn Live#Kmart#American#Folgers
wnctimes.com

Tampa Man: Over 12 Yrs Fed Prison Conspiracy To Distribute Heroin And Fentanyl

Tampa -- Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Florida FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Tampa Man Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In Federal Prison For Conspiracy To Distribute Heroin And Fentanyl. Tampa, Florida – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Steven Echevarria (35, Tampa) to 12...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Homeless man faces seven years in jail over 43 cent soda ‘theft’

A man who mistakenly underpaid 43 cents for a bottle of soft drink at a gas station is being held on a $50,000 bond and faces up to seven years in prison.Joseph Sobolewski was arrested on a felony charge under Pennsylvania’s “three strikes” law for retail theft, according to court records, as he has two nonviolent theft convictions from many years earlier.Mr Sobolewski is reported to have seen a sign at an Exxon gas station offering two bottles of Mountain Dew soda for $3, and believing $2 would cover the price of one, left his money on the counter....
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Publix
WTVQ

Whitley man last of four to plead guilty to kidnapping, could get life in prison

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 38-year-old Corbin, Ky., man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping. According to the investigation and his guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, Douglas M. Edmonson and his three co-defendants lured a victim to a location in Tennessee, using an unrelated party’s Facebook account.
CORBIN, KY
WETM

New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania

New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania. New Legislation Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Pennsylvania. Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Winner: September 30, 2021. 18 Sports: Waverly girl's soccer shuts out Newfield, Printup reacts to WGI schedule. Waverly girl's soccer shuts out Newfield. Judiciary Committee continuing with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
coosavalleynews.com

Homeless Man Charged with Stalking

A homeless 57 year-old Rome man, Anthony Dewayne Hightower, was arrested this week after police said he repeatedly stalked an unidentified person. Reports stated that Hightower had been told to stay away from the victim by the courts. However, police said he was found making contact with the victim at their home.
ROME, GA
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy