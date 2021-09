Four days before UFC 266 takes place, the news broke that the rematch between former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz may be moved to a middleweight bout. The bout was originally slated to take place in the welterweight division. UFC president Dana White gave some insight into the situation on Tuesday following Dana White’s Contender Series at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. White revealed that Diaz is the one asking for the bout to take place at 185 pounds instead of 170 pounds.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO