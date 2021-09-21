CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Smoked Gouda and Pepper Cheese Puffs

By Ananda Eidelstein
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subtle smokiness and just the right amount of pepper make these tender-on-the-inside, crispy-on-the-outside nibbles utterly irresistible. Gougères, a French pastry made from a simple dough called choux, are easy to make and even easier to infuse with flavor. They're normally served as an appetizer or snack, and although they are decadent warm, they're still divine at room temperature. The key to perfection when making gougères is putting in some elbow grease when stirring the mixture in the pot. This allows it to come together into a smooth, uniform dough. A major perk: the cheesy puffs freeze magnificently—cool them completely and freeze flat in a zip-top bag.

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Puffs#Flour#Room Temperature#Food Drink#Smoked Gouda#Pepper Cheese#French
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Tomatoes, Says Science

There's more to tomatoes than being the base of our favorite pasta sauce or pizza—and we're not just talking about versatility in recipes. Tomatoes are underrated powerhouses when it comes to nutritional benefits, and they don't get the superfood status they've surely earned. One of the reasons why we're such big fans of tomatoes is because eating them can result in one major side effect you can't really get by eating any other popular foods: fending off cellular-damaging free radicals thanks to tomatoes' high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
AGRICULTURE
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
TechRadar

I discovered this air fryer trick and it’s a game-changer for making fries

French fries are one of the tastiest treats you can indulge in. These crisp crunchy sticks of potato, which were created in the 1780s, have become a staple at dinner times. Traditionally deep-fried in gallons of oil, you’re now just as likely to use one of the best air fryers, which circulate hot air around food to crisp it rather than relying on oil, to get your weekly, or daily, fix of French fries.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Easy Chocolate Chip Scones

These chocolate chip scones are the ideal breakfast treat: They’re flaky, moist, and not too sweet. Think of them as a marriage of cream scones and chocolate chip cookies, complete with the tender texture you love in scones and the melt-in-your-mouth chocolate that comes with a great cookie. Serve them...
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
papermag.com

Finally, Cheese Is Trending

Where food has traditionally been the outcast of all fashion-focused events — and especially something as vapid as a fast-paced fashion week — Puppets and Puppets consistently gives a voice to the voiceless through its whimsical collections. You might be familiar with the indie NYC brand's delightful Cookie Bag, featuring...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy