In the wake of their folk horror box set All The Haunts Be Ours, Severin Films has today announced a brand new upcoming box set, Nasty Habits: The Nunsploitation Collection. The press release explains, “Throughout the ‘70s, Italian filmmakers aimed a canon of blasphemy at the church to launch what remains the most controversial genre of all: Nunsploitation. This November 30th (just three days before the US release of Paul Verhoeven’s sinful Sapphic epic BENEDETTA) Severin Films proudly presents a superfluity of depravity with four of the finest examples of this unholy cinematic indulgence: CRISTIANA DEVIL NUN, STORY OF A CLOISTERED NUN, IMAGES IN A CONVENT and THE TRUE STORY OF THE NUN OF MONZA, each mastered from original source elements with all-new Special Features produced exclusively for this collection.”

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO