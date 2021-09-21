Drake’s Best Toronto References

Any college student looking to get an education on Drake and The Weeknd is in luck. Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada (Drake and The Weeknd’s hometown) will offer a course titled RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd.The class will be taught by podcaster, writer, and Hip-Hop aficionado Dalton Higgins. On Instagram, Higgins wrote, “Why Drake & The Weeknd one might ask? Well, there are great courses out there being taught about numerous rock, folk and pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, so why not The Weeknd and Drizzy. It’s time to get our Canadian rap & R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise. And it is CRITICAL for scholars, historians, to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega-successful.” The course will be offered in Spring 2022.

