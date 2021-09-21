CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield's QB Camp: Derek Carr, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers among passers who shined in Week 2

By Mark Schofield
 8 days ago
After a fascinating first week of NFL action, the second week of the season perhaps leveled the professional landscape a bit.

The Green Bay Packers, after a brutal season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints, evened their record thanks to a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers. The Cleveland Browns, a preseason darling for many in the media, got back to .500 as Baker Mayfield continues to put up impressive completion numbers.

Then there are the only two teams with unblemished records in the AFC: Denver and Las Vegas. Just like we all predicted. But both Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr were solid on Sunday.

Oh and 44-year old Tom Brady threw five touchdowns.

Let’s dive into the week that was from the quarterback standouts in the NFL.

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Dare we say that Sam Darnold has indeed turned his career around in Carolina?

Two weeks might not be enough of a sample size to make that claim definitively, but Darnold certainly looks better with the Carolina Panthers than he did at the end of his time with the New York Jets under Adam Gase. The Panthers improved to 2-0 in a win over the Saints, and Darnold was impressive, throwing for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns:

Darnold did have an interception that was one of those bone-headed moments we have seen from him, but provided he cuts those types of plays down, he and the Panthers could surprise this season.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Just like everyone expected, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of just two unbeaten AFC teams through two weeks.

Just like everyone expected.

Derek Carr turned in a great performance in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, completing 28 of 37 passes for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In this video breakdown we’ll dive into vertical concepts out of heavy personnel, throwing with timing and velocity, and the deep shot play to Henry Ruggs III:

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Perhaps quietly, Baker Mayfield is leading the league in completion percentage through two weeks of the season. His completion percentage of 81.6% is impressive enough, but when you consider that he is currently ranked second in the league with a Yards Per Attempt of 10.9, that completion percentage becomes even more impressive.

In Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, Mayfield completed 19 of 21 passes for 213 yards, a touchdown and an interception. We’ll kick things off with the obligatory hole shot against a two-high coverage and work from there:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports)

He cannot keep getting away with this.

At the age of 44, Tom Brady went out on Sunday afternoon and dropped five touchdowns on the Atlanta Falcons. He was fluid on his feet, decisive with his reads and pinpoint with his ball placement.

You know, vintage Tom Brady.

Let’s dive into his afternoon against the Falcons:

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the game today when it comes to moving defenders. His ability to manipulate players with his eyes, his feet, his shoulders, or even his full body, opens up portions of Sean McVay’s playbook that were off-limits the past few seasons.

Those traits were on display in a win over the Indianapolis Colts:

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The other 2-0 team in the AFC, in addition to the Las Vegas Raiders?

The Denver Broncos.

Denver moved to 2-0 with a win on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, their second road win of the season. Teddy Bridgewater continued his high level play, completing 26 of 34 passes for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns. What might be most notable about his season to date is how he is attacking defenses. While some consider Bridgewater to be a conservative passer, through two games Bridgewater has an Yards Per Attempt of 8.5, and an Intended Air Yards mark of 9.6, which is seventh-most in the league.

Let’s dive into his game against Jacksonville:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Monday Night Football featured a vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers.

With the Green Bay Packers needing a win, Rodgers went out and completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns, posting an NFL passer rating of 145.6, which led all passers in Week 2. He almost single-handedly gave the Packers their first lead of the season with two incredible throws in the third quarter, both of which are featured here:

Community Policy