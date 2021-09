It seems hard to believe, but the third quarter is almost over and only one quarter remains in 2021. Now is the time when many investors will be reviewing their portfolios and making changes for the final 12 weeks of the year and into 2022. One thing is looking ever more likely. In November, the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative easing of $120 billion per month of asset purchases. While the Fed has made its intentions very clear regarding this, that does not mean some added volatility won’t be part of the mix as we the end of the year approaches.

