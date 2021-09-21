CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can't Get sober Without God: Missions Intersect for Rev. Tim Wilson

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tim Wilson enrolled in Hope College, he began as a double major in political science and history with his eyes set on law school. But a bleeding ulcer in his junior year nearly ended his life – and prompted a reevaluation of college and career. Tim admits to falling in love with the community surrounding him and the pastor who walked alongside hime. At that moment, Tim made a commitment, noting “whatever this guy is doing, I want to give my life to that.”

