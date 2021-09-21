Serie A: Cagliari vs Empoli Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO