CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Serie A: Cagliari vs Empoli Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

By Waseem Shaikh
firstsportz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerie A returns for midweek action as Cagliari take on Empoli at the Sardegna Arena in gameweek 5 on Wednesday 22st September. Ahead of the game we take a look at the Cagliari vs Empoli live stream, preview and prediction details. Cagliari vs Empoli: Preview. Cagliari are yet to claim...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld: Union Berlin will lock horns with Arminia Bielefeld in the sixth matchday of the Bundesliga this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld:...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Caputo
Person
Walter Mazzarri
Person
Antonio Candreva
Person
Ciro Immobile
Person
Danilo Cataldi
firstsportz.com

ATP Moselle Open 2021: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Mikael Ymer Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream

Pablo Carreno Busta will be up against Mikael Ymer in the second round of the 2021 Moselle Open. Carreno Busta is the World No.16 while Ymer is ranked 75th in the world. Pablo Carreno Busta didn’t have a great North American swing. After winning the German Open post Wimbledon, Carreno Busta lost in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters to Daniil Medvedev and followed it up with another last 8 exit to Ilya Ivashka at Winston-Salem despite being the top seed. He also won the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, beatinh Novak Djokovic.
SPORTS
Sporting News

Sebastien Haller: The Champions League’s star man so far?

Sebastien Haller’s Champions League debut is unlikely to be topped any time soon. From a European point of view—let alone an African point of view—it surely deserves consideration among the greatest UCL debuts of all time. The striker netted four times in Ajax’s 5-1 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in Gameweek...
UEFA
AFP

Koeman seeks extra time as Barca get set for Benfica

Ronald Koemanâs future as Barcelona coach may already be decided but the outcome of the next two games, starting with Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, could buy him some extra time. Three matches without a win and a press conference in which Koeman cancelled questions and demanded support felt more like the final week of a tenure about to be brought to an end. A goalless draw away at Cadiz ended with Gerard Pique playing up front and while Pique called for calm after the game, the club captain also shied away from backing his coach. "The club has been on the crest of a wave for many years and we are not used to this," Pique said. "We all need to make an effort to give stability. We can complain or pull in the right direction. Let's not look for friction because this doesn't help anyone."
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Ac Milan#Italy#Empoli Live Stream#Serie B#Juventus#Venue Cagliari#The Stadio Sant Elia#Voot Andorramovistar#Armeniasetanta Sports#Azerbaijansetanta Sports#Cbc#Play Sports Bosnia#Herzegovinaarena#Czech#Estoniasetanta Sports#Greececosmote#Maltatotal Sports Network#Polandeleven Sports
The Independent

Porto vs Liverpool: Five things we learned as Curtis Jones shines in Champions League

Liverpool picked up a second straight win in the Champions League on Tuesday night, beating Porto 5-1 in Group B.The Reds were largely on top from early on and took the lead less than 20 minutes in, Mohamed Salah gleefully accepting a gift two yards out after goalkeeper Diogo Costa failed to hold onto Curtis Jones’ shot.Their dominance only increased from there, but Jones and Diogo Jota spurned several efforts between them before Sadio Mane tapped in a second after a fine low cross from James Milner.After the break the chances kept coming and Salah scored his second after great...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United in the 95th minute to pull off an incredible victory

Manchester United have pulled off a stunning victory against a dogged Villarreal side in the UEFA Champions League, courtesy of their marquee summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored late on in the 95th minute of the match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked the second-best side for much of the game, as Villarreal missed chance after chance in the first half to go into the halftime break all square at 0-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Champions League Slate Features Private Equity Showdowns

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for soccer fans. English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A matches are again regular staples of weekends, while weeknights (or afternoons in the U.S.) are reserved for the Champions League. Europe’s star-studded top tournament is going into its third week with two crucial games on Tuesday: Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain will face Abu Dhabi-backed Manchester City. At the same time, Elliott Management Corporation-backed A.C. Milan will face Atletico Madrid, last year’s LaLiga champions whose 34% stake was acquired by Ares Management Company in June for $212 million. These games—if not the tournament altogether—mark an...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in match-day 6 of the German Bundesliga. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live stream details, preview, and predictions. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Preview. After a stalemate in their first...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy