Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Appear at Global Citizen Live in New York
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again teaming up with Global Citizen to encourage vaccine distribution to the countries that need it most. It was announced on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to appear at the Global Citizen Live held at Central Park on September 25. The couple will use their time on stage at the annual music festival to call for the European Union and G7 to work together to immediately donate at least one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those places in the world still struggling most with the pandemic. This has long been a cause close to the royals’ hearts.www.vanityfair.com
Comments / 0