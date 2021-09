The JV Tennis Team went to Copperas Cove last night to have a dual match against Copperas Cove/Cameron. The Tigers played well in doubles going 6-8 against some good competition. Continuing play into singles, the Tigers fell behind going 4-10. For an overall match count of 10-18 and season record of 3-1. This was good experience for the young Tiger Team that needed some good matches against tough foes. The Tigers will be back on the court next week Thursday, September 23rd against Killeen here at home. Go Big Red!

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO