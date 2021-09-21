Vic Strecher of Kumanu: “Find a way to check in on people daily”
Find a way to check in on people daily. Ask them how they are doing. Let them know you care and that you’re prepared to support them. Finally, and this one is the most difficult and the piece that is most often missing in wellbeing today — help people discover a greater purpose in their work and lives. So think about this as a continuum that we need to support people in their most basic needs, build daily habits that enable people to show up as their best selves, and then help them discover something bigger and more meaningful.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0