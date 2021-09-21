CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Vic Strecher of Kumanu: “Find a way to check in on people daily”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind a way to check in on people daily. Ask them how they are doing. Let them know you care and that you’re prepared to support them. Finally, and this one is the most difficult and the piece that is most often missing in wellbeing today — help people discover a greater purpose in their work and lives. So think about this as a continuum that we need to support people in their most basic needs, build daily habits that enable people to show up as their best selves, and then help them discover something bigger and more meaningful.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Are People With OCD Creative Individuals, And If So, How?

I find this a complex yet interesting question because it depends on which context to put creativity. First, there are many creative domains, e.g., arts, crafts, acting, writing, science etc. And so, from this perspective, we might say people with OCD are artistic, imaginative and inventive. And it all sounds very positive. But on the other hand, it’s as if we want people to see our creativity to prove OCD unique or establish that we are normal despite OCD. In other words, if we are creative with the arts before OCD, those qualities don’t inherently disappear due to a disorder. Still, we may think others will depict us as dull or uninventive, hence projecting our creativity and not letting others and ourselves lose sight of that.
MENTAL HEALTH
apppicker.com

Inspirations: Daily Meditations for People in Recovery

It’s not easy dealing with our demons by ourselves. If you have a great network of friends and family to support you you’re one of the lucky ones; for others there are places you can turn. If you want a little support without having to deal with other people you...
YOGA
Pharos-Tribune

Michael C. Carson: Resilient people find a way to rebound from setbacks

Some people handle issues in life seemingly with ease, while some permit every little thing “get up under their skin.”. How do some experiencing severe difficulty in life handle these rough times by appearing to — as the gospel according to Steve Winwood suggests — “roll with it," while others become almost immobile when trouble comes in their lives?
JESUS
Topeka Capital-Journal

'Just relax': Turns out mom really did know what she was talking about. Find your way to 're-loose' daily.

My mom used to tell my sister and me to “just relax.”. Dee and I were frequently in a hurry or frustrated about something. Hurry up and get in the car because we’ll be late for school or we need to finish dinner because we have something important to do. Hurry up and get off the phone — of course, we only had one phone — I’ve got to talk to my friend.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Thrive Global

How to Achieve Physical and Mental Wellness and Why It Starts Within says Morgan Rees

A lack of physical and mental wellness is a growing problem in the United States, causing individuals to experience many health issues ranging from high blood pressure to obesity, depression, and heart disease. In addition, those who don’t prioritize their health are less likely to remain productive in the workplace, develop worsened symptoms as they age, And potentially reduce their lifespan.They’re also more than likely to suffer from low self-esteem and lack self-confidence for various mental and physical reasons.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Do You Suffer From OAD? Obsessive Avoidance Disorder?

I do not want to be doing half the things that I have on my list. I love coaching and leading corporate training but could leave the rest. So, I do what I can to avoid them. You too?. I am feeling OAD big time. The sun is shining, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Friedrich Nietzsche
Person
Viktor Frankl
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
New York Post

The disgusting reason you should never pass on passing gas

A fart a day keeps the doctor away. Breaking wind while in the company of others might seem like the height of rudeness — it was even ranked one of the worst house guest behaviors by a UK survey — but one enterprising TikTok doctor suggests that letting it rip is absolutely essential because, otherwise, the farts could come out of your mouth.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Ladders

These are the 5 most addictive substances on the planet

What are the most addictive drugs? This question seems simple, but the answer depends on whom you ask. From the points of view of different researchers, the potential for a drug to be addictive can be judged in terms of the harm it causes, the street value of the drug, the extent to which the drug activates the brain’s dopamine system, how pleasurable people report the drug to be, the degree to which the drug causes withdrawal symptoms, and how easily a person trying the drug will become hooked.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavior Change#Health Education#Depression#Mental Health Issues#The Department Of Health#Healthmedia#Johnson Johnson
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
gentside.co.uk

This is how often you should be pooping a day

Bowel movements are essential for our health. Whether you're more of a morning pooper or a right-after-eating excrement evacuator, the job needs to get done one way or another. But, is there an ideal or recommended amount of times one should be pooping each day?. How often should you be...
HEALTH
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy