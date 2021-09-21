County close to half vaccinated, Page announces library partnership
As St. Louis County approaches a 50-percent vaccination rate, the county government is doing everything it can to get citizens vaccinated. County Executive Sam Page announced Sept. 20 a plan to have recurring vaccination clinics at four different county library branches — Lewis and Clark (Wednesdays), Florissant Valley (Fridays), Rock Road (Saturdays) and Natural Bridge (Thursdays). Page said the clinics are weekly and should provide consistency for those trying to plan a vaccination appointment. Events have been held at the libraries in the past.callnewspapers.com
