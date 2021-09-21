CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

County close to half vaccinated, Page announces library partnership

By Lucas Irizarry
callnewspapers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs St. Louis County approaches a 50-percent vaccination rate, the county government is doing everything it can to get citizens vaccinated. County Executive Sam Page announced Sept. 20 a plan to have recurring vaccination clinics at four different county library branches — Lewis and Clark (Wednesdays), Florissant Valley (Fridays), Rock Road (Saturdays) and Natural Bridge (Thursdays). Page said the clinics are weekly and should provide consistency for those trying to plan a vaccination appointment. Events have been held at the libraries in the past.

callnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
callnewspapers.com

County highlights similarities of flu and COVID

Flu season is here and flu shots are now available. The St. Louis County Health Department released a statement Tuesday urging citizens to get flu shots before flu season is in full effect. Currently flu shots and COVID vaccines can be received simultaneously and it is especially encouraged for children,...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Half Moon Bay Review

County closes in on 95 percent vaccination rate

San Mateo County is now reporting that nearly 95 percent of residents 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 12- to 15-year-old population isn’t far behind, with 81 percent vaccinated locally. Pacifica is now reporting 87 percent of its residents vaccinated. The impressive numbers...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Missouri Vaccines
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Health
callnewspapers.com

St. Louis County issues new masking order

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a new mask mandate Monday, effective immediately, after the county was blocked from enforcing a prior order. The new mandate, announced by Page in a press conference Sept. 27, is nearly identical to the previous mandate that Page and the county Health Department attempted to instate in July: All individuals over the age of 5 must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
callnewspapers.com

County announces vaccine incentive program

Over the summer St. Louis County approved a plan for a vaccine incentive program and that plan came to fruition Saturday, Sept. 25. County Executive Sam Page announced yesterday money has been set aside for 5,000 people to benefit from a gift card incentive program if they get fully vaccinated at county sponsored events. The announcement coincides with the addition of regular vaccination events at county libraries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
callnewspapers.com

Page appoints new human services director

Two weeks after Andrea Jackson-Jennings resigned as director of human services in St. Louis County, County Executive Sam Page has appointed a person to fill the role. Howard Hayes, executive director of St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, is replacing Jackson-Jennings after she was named managing director of the Regional Response Team.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#County Executive#Vaccinations#Natural Bridge#Chromebooks#Grandpad Tablets#Tutor Com
poncapost.com

Over half of Kay County population has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released their weekly epidemiology report on Wednesday. Data shows that throughout the week of September 12-18, 13,380 new COVID-19 cases, 16,545 recoveries and 275 deaths were documented. Since early 2020, 34,134 individuals in the state have been hospitalized due to COVID. CDC COVID Data Tracker lists that 46,488 individuals have been tested in the last 7 days. The average age of cases was 39 years and average age of individuals who died was 73 years. The youngest case was less than a year old while the oldest case was 100+ years. The youngest to die from COVID was less than 15 years while the oldest to die was 100+ years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc57.com

Michigan families suing health department, schools over mask order

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Three families are suing the Berrien County Health Department and several schools over the school mask public health order issued on September 1. The lawsuit calls the order unenforceable, ambiguous, vague, lacking legal authority and abuse of discretion. They allege state legislators illegally delegated their authority...
MICHIGAN STATE
wvlt.tv

Knox County mayor, mental health providers to announce strategic partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to announce a new partnership with members of the Knox County Commission and local mental health partners Thursday morning. The partnership with the East Tennessee Mental Health Association will help “legislative leaders, health providers, and key stakeholders better understand...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KMOV

COVID-19 vaccines available weekly at 4 St. Louis County Libraries through end of the year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Libraries are partnering with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Starting Sept. 22, vaccines will be offered at four county library branches weekly. Health insurance or proof of residency is not required. The clinics will take place at the following locations and the same time through the end of the year:
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County Makes Progress Closing Racial Gap in Vaccinations

Friday afternoon, county health officials offered free vaccinations outside of Afrikutz Barber & Beauty Shop in Silver Spring. Residents who received a free vaccine also received a free haircut. The initiative was aimed at closing the COVID-19 vaccination gap between Black residents and white residents. Black residents currently have a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy