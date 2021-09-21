Susan Howard of obVus Solutions: “Performance and Focus is breathwork”

I find this a complex yet interesting question because it depends on which context to put creativity. First, there are many creative domains, e.g., arts, crafts, acting, writing, science etc. And so, from this perspective, we might say people with OCD are artistic, imaginative and inventive. And it all sounds very positive. But on the other hand, it’s as if we want people to see our creativity to prove OCD unique or establish that we are normal despite OCD. In other words, if we are creative with the arts before OCD, those qualities don’t inherently disappear due to a disorder. Still, we may think others will depict us as dull or uninventive, hence projecting our creativity and not letting others and ourselves lose sight of that.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO