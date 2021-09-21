CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Howard of obVus Solutions: “Performance and Focus is breathwork”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne natural habit that checks all the boxes of Wellness, Performance and Focus is breathwork. This all-natural practice has the power to still the mind, increase focus and increase performance, and it’s available to everyone. My favorite breathwork exercise is the 4–7–8 method — inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds, and exhale for 8 seconds. This incredible tool lowers heart rate and increases oxygen to the brain as it improves mental clarity and reduces the cortisol levels that impact stress.

