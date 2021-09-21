CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Owens of MENTOR Newark: “Plan as if it’s going to happen until it doesn’t”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan as if it’s going to happen until it doesn’t — I learned this from my board chair when we were planning our annual charity golf outing, our biggest fundraiser of the year. We were going back and forth about whether to postpone or cancel because of the pandemic. The board chair’s advice was simple: “Plan as if you are doing it, until you can’t.” Don’t water down your enthusiasm concerning yourself with what might or might not happen. This great lesson eliminated a lot of the hesitation from our planning process.

