Vikki Caruso of Clearcover: “Creating work culture at home”

Commitment to your focus — Rome wasn’t built in a day right? It kind of goes along with the consistency too. We have to commit to our creation so that we see results. Even when you don’t want to show up. Committing to the goal and the outcome is crucial! It is important that we are committing to what we want to create. What we want to see happen! So when we focus on WHAT WE WANT it creates evidence that we are on the right track. You’ll begin to see bits of magic everywhere. You’ll notice those tiny steps will add up to the big steps. If you happen to get caught up in focusing on what you don’t want, you’ll notice it manifesting too. So stay committed to what you want. Staying committed to the outcome is huge!

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 21 HOURS AGO