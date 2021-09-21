CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before and After: A 1924 Duplex’s Remodel Includes an Unrecognizable Kitchen Refresh

By Adrienne Breaux
Apartment Therapy
Cover picture for the articleKailee and her fiancé, Kyle, feel lucky to call this whole 1924 duplex home; they bought it from a family friend and live on one side while renting out the other. “Each side is a little over 1,300 square feet and is a mirror image of each other. We love the character that our home has with the crown molding and oak floors,” Kailee explains. Before this, the couple were renting a small condo that she transformed with a modern farmhouse style. Kailee has so much fun designing, she’s decided to make it her career; she offers painting and design services through her website, Copper and Pine.

