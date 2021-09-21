Jerry Ting of Evisort: “Aim for business impact”

Non-negotiable self-awareness: know that the world is what you make it. It’s that simple. Nobody but you determines where you are or where you’re going. Someone once said that your business is a direct reflection of your believes and mindset. And, as harsh as that might sound in some situations, we come to see that it’s always true. However, that is really awesome. Why? At any point in time, if something isn’t as you’d like it to be, you can go within yourself and find the reason as well as the answer. It doesn’t cost anything, but the rewards are endless!

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO