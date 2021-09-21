Jerry Ting of Evisort: “Aim for business impact”
Aim for business impact. To be a successful business, you have to understand what resonates with your target consumers, and what delivers impact. For Evisort, we saw firsthand what was needed within the legal field as law students, and believed that our solution can truly make an impact in everyday lives of legal professionals, as well as other areas where employees are inundated reading lengthy documents. Analyze the needs of the current marketplace, and target those areas to create maximum business impact for your organization.thriveglobal.com
