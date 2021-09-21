CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Jerry Ting of Evisort: “Aim for business impact”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAim for business impact. To be a successful business, you have to understand what resonates with your target consumers, and what delivers impact. For Evisort, we saw firsthand what was needed within the legal field as law students, and believed that our solution can truly make an impact in everyday lives of legal professionals, as well as other areas where employees are inundated reading lengthy documents. Analyze the needs of the current marketplace, and target those areas to create maximum business impact for your organization.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Leadership In Business: The Impact

A leader is a person who is responsible for ensuring that the employees in the business are motivated whether they are committed or not. This has a significant impact on business success. It also includes maintaining morale by ensuring that every employee knows their essential role in the business and each one’s contribution has an impact on the growth of the business.
ECONOMY
The Evening News

1si conference focuses on pandemic impact on business

JEFFERSONVILLE — A recent event provided insights into the changing business world in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One Southern Indiana presented the OneForum Business Education Conference Wednesday at The Refinery in Jeffersonville. This is a new event from 1si that...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
crowdfundinsider.com

Strive UK, Aiming to Help Small Businesses, Launched by Mastercard

Has announced the launch of Strive UK a project designed to assist micro and smaller firms adapt to the ongoing digital transformation. An initiative created by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, the program aims to empower SMEs in the UK to succeed in the digital economy through free guidance, helpful tools, and one-to-one mentoring.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Atlantic#M12#Harvard Law#Netapp#Fujitsu#Ai
aspeninstitute.org

Insights from Businesses: How Digital Transformation Is Impacting Work and Skill Needs

Over the past year, UpSkill America conducted a three-phase study to learn how the pandemic and heightened attention on racial inequities have influenced companies’ employment plans for the months and years ahead. We were especially interested in the impact these changes were having on frontline and entry-level employees and employers’ education and training programs.
ECONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Foreign ports' impact on domestic cruise industry

We look at the different forms of life insurance to help you optimize your investment. If you liked "The Morning Show", the second season just dropped. UH researching how to better protect football players from head trauma. Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:43 AM HST. September is Concussion Awareness Month....
INDUSTRY
mitechnews.com

What Technology Will Have the Greatest Impact On The Future Of Business?

DETROIT – The amount that technology has developed in the past few years is truly astonishing. It seems that these developments are only going to continue as the digital transformation continues to make waves across all aspects of our lives. One of these aspects is, of course, the way that we conduct business.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

Pamela Wagner of Ajala Digital: “Non-negotiable self-awareness”

Non-negotiable self-awareness: know that the world is what you make it. It’s that simple. Nobody but you determines where you are or where you’re going. Someone once said that your business is a direct reflection of your believes and mindset. And, as harsh as that might sound in some situations, we come to see that it’s always true. However, that is really awesome. Why? At any point in time, if something isn’t as you’d like it to be, you can go within yourself and find the reason as well as the answer. It doesn’t cost anything, but the rewards are endless!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Netflix
Thrive Global

Cristina Buenahora of Cortex: “Team cohesion”

Team cohesion: It’s important to make the teams feel like one team, rather than two teams a thousand miles apart. The best way to do this is to do projects together by pairing people between the two teams. Working together, in the trenches, is where trust and camaraderie is established. Holding weekly demos or architecture syncs with everyone creates a culture of collaboration as well and can help force communication.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

Theranos CEO wooed investors while lab director saw trouble

Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.The revelations emerged during the eighth day of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations Holmes duped investors, customers and unwitting patients as CEO of Theranos a company she founded after dropping out of college in 2003 when she was 19. Holmes briefly became a Silicon Valley sensation while peddling the premise she had invented a breakthrough technology scan for an...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
Columbus Business First

COhatch creating impact fund to fuel new businesses

Worthington-based coworking company COhatch wants to help startups grow. Matt Davis, the company’s co-founder and CEO, told Columbus Business First he has created the COhatch impact fund, where he and his wife will give away 10% of their shares of COhatch into a donor-advised fund and then convince other CEOs and donors to donate to the fund as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
dbusiness.com

Survey: Pandemic Negatively Impacted 77% of Michigan Small Businesses

A new survey conducted by the Small Business Association of Michigan (SBAM) in Lansing showed that while wages and staffing levels have started to rise, increasing costs and labor challenges are the top threats small businesses are facing today. The survey, conducted a week after President Biden announced a federal...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox26houston.com

Women-owned businesses make growing impact in Houston

HOUSTON - In the Houston area, nearly 97% of employers qualify as ‘small businesses.’ They are an essential and growing part of the economy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the changing face of employment has seen a lot of people go into business for themselves. Women, in particular, are part of the entrepreneurial trend in Houston. A recent financial study found, just in raw numbers, Houston is among the top-10 cities for women-owned startups.
HOUSTON, TX
Methow Valley News

TwispWorks grants $24,000 to businesses impacted by wildfires

TwispWorks announced this week that it had completed its sixth round of Small Business Emergency Grants, awarding 16 businesses with $1,500 grants, for a total of $24,000. The grants went to businesses that lost revenue during summer wildfires. Businesses awarded grants include The Barnyard Cinema, Classroom in Bloom, Curtlo Cycles,...
SMALL BUSINESS
WETM

Nationwide alcohol shortage impacts local business

WELLSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – With the holidays approaching, many people will soon want to invite friends and family over and enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverage. But some businesses across the country may not have enough alcohol for everybody. Top Shelf Wine & Liquor, a liquor store in the Twin Tiers,...
WELLSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy