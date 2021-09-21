First DMC Cultural Programs Series performance set for Oct. 5 with livestreaming and limited seating in Wolfe Recital Hall

Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will host Holli Barger in her senior French horn recital Friday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in McBeth Recital Hall. Barger, a music education major from Carrollton, Texas, is a member of Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, Pi Kappa Lambda, Kappa Delta Pi and the Ouachita President’s Leadership Circle. She is the 2019 Ouachita Concerto Competition winner and placed third in the 2020 competition. She received the 2020-2021 Academic Achiever Award for the School of Fine Arts and is the 2020 Presser Foundation Scholar. Barger has held first chair in the Arkansas Intercollegiate Band since 2018 and is the drum major for the Ouachita Marching Band.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO