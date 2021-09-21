CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First DMC Cultural Programs Series performance set for Oct. 5 with livestreaming and limited seating in Wolfe Recital Hall

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChamber music concert features College Music Department’s David Sutanto on piano and guests artists Violinist Pablo Donatti and Clarinetist Ivan Petruzziello. If you’ve missed Del Mar College (DMC) Cultural Programs Series events due to the pandemic, the wait is over. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the program, in conjunction with the College’s Music Department, presents a chamber music performance from Wolfe Recital Hall on Heritage Campus (Baldwin Blvd. and Ayers St.).

