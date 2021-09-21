‘Teenage Euthanasia’ Review: Adult Swim’s Dark Comedy Is a Warped Blast
The best of Adult Swim takes a clichéd premise and twists it until it's barely recognizable. What are Space Ghost Coast to Coast or The Eric Andre Show other than a mockeries of late night talk shows? What's Aqua Teen Hunger Force other than a deconstruction of the slacker comedy? When it comes to Teenage Euthanasia, a new animated comedy from Alyson Levy and Alissa Nutting, this series doesn't just twist the dynamics of a healthy mother-daughter relationship. It twists every modern moral qualm imaginable from our perceptions of death to our co-dependency on social media. Few shows are as gleefully, proudly messed up as Teenage Euthanasia, and it's oddly soothing to see how it embraces the darker sides of life.
