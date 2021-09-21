CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caesars Entertainment And Nobu Hospitality Strengthen Partnership With Three New Locations Across The US

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and Nobu Hospitality - the global lifestyle brand founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper - today announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with two new Nobu Hotels and restaurants at Harrah's New Orleans and Caesars Atlantic City, a Nobu restaurant at Paris Las Vegas and a refresh of the first Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment and Nobu Hospitality announce the expansion of their longstanding partnership with 4 new projects

"We opened our first Nobu Hotel in 2013 at Caesars Palace - breaking the mold and doing something that had never been done before by placing boutique experience inside one of the most iconic resorts on the Strip. We now have expanded the collection around the world, and we have a robust pipeline of destinations in development. We are excited to take this next step in our growing partnership with Caesars," said Nobu Hospitality founders, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper.

"Our relationship with Nobu has been an unparalleled success in Las Vegas, and as we continue to invest there and in New Orleans and Atlantic City, we felt it was the perfect opportunity to deepen and expand that relationship," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Nobu's sophisticated elegance is the perfect complement to the multi-million dollar renovation projects we are developing in all three cities, all of which are fast becoming the nation's top modern sports, gaming and entertainment destinations."

Nobu Hotels and restaurants blend modern, cool luxury and minimal Japanese tradition into a lifestyle with products, services, and unparalleled personalized touches. Each location provides a local experience coupled with Nobu's signature style. These four developments will be no different, with details as follows:

  • Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace was the first Nobu Hotel with 182 guest rooms and suites, including the extravagant rooftop Nobu Villa and one of the world's largest Nobu restaurants. This October, Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace plans to begin a multimillion-dollar refresh of its guest rooms and public areas, set to be complete by the end of 2021.
  • Expected to debut in early 2022, a new Nobu restaurant and lounge is set to open at Paris Las Vegas, marking the second Las Vegas restaurant between Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment.
  • Nobu Hotel Atlantic City is projected to open in the summer of 2022 within Caesars Atlantic Cityand will further position the city as a leading travel destination on the East Coast. Nobu Hotel Atlantic City, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of Caesars' $400 million investment into the destination by 2023. This investment includes high-end remodeled room towers and suites; freshly appointed interior design elements; enhancements to the casinos' gaming floors; and many more exciting additions within the next three years. The debut of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City at Caesars Atlantic City will revitalize the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk and raise the hospitality bar by introducing world-class experiences to the market.
  • In 2024, Nobu Hotel New Orleans and restaurant are set to open within the newly created Caesars New Orleans, following a multimillion-dollar transformation of Harrah's New Orleans.

"Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment brought to life the world's first celebrity-branded hotel, setting a new bar for our industry," said Gary Selesner, President of Caesars Development. "We couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to raise that bar with Chef Nobu, Robert and Meir. Together, we will create incredible new experiences steeped in Nobu's signature style and sophistication to Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans."

"Our collaboration with Caesars has continued to thrive since the opening of the Nobu Hotel in Las Vegas," said Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality. "The addition of these new destinations is naturally the next step in strengthening our alliance and a testament to our brand and business model. As we continue to develop the Nobu brand around the world we welcome new partnerships and look forward to expanding regionally with them."

Additional information and updates on the above projects to be forthcoming.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Corporation Report is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Nobu HospitalityNamed one of luxury's 25 Most Innovative Brands by Robb Report, Nobu Hospitality is ranked among an elite selection of global luxury brands. The natural growth of Nobu Hospitality, built on service, image, and reputation, offers the complete spectrum of hotel, restaurant, and residence management for unique projects around the world. Founded by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, with operations spanning five continents, the Nobu brand thrives in the world's capitals as the ultimate destination lifestyle experience. The first Nobu Hotel opened in 2013 in Las Vegas and since then hotels have opened in the following locations: Manila, Miami Beach, Malibu, Shoreditch ( London), Ibiza, Palo Alto, Marbella, Los Cabos, Barcelona, Warsaw, Chicago, and Portman Square ( London). Nobu Hotels are in development for Marrakech, Riyadh, Toronto, São Paulo, Atlanta, Tel Aviv, Hamburg, and Thailand. Nobu is strategically focused on further expanding its global portfolio of hotels through a solid pipeline.

