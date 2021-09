Colorado State coach Steve Addazio said before the start of the season that Trey McBride is “the best tight end in college football.”. The senior was already considered an NFL draft prospect for his blocking skills. He decided to return for one more year and is showing what he can do in the passing game. After three games McBride has amassed over 100 receiving yards each time, which is more than his previous three years combined. He also leads the country among tight ends with 30 receptions and 339 yards.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO