Board removes state agency leader amid investigation into sexual misconduct complaint
BATON ROUGE - The embattled head of a state agency tasked with regulating private security in Louisiana was fired during a special meeting of the agency's board Tuesday. Fabian Blache III was removed from his role as leader of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners by a 5-3 vote. Blache had been on leave for over a month pending a state investigation into misconduct allegations.www.wbrz.com
