Baton Rouge, LA

Board removes state agency leader amid investigation into sexual misconduct complaint

By Jeremy Krail
wbrz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - The embattled head of a state agency tasked with regulating private security in Louisiana was fired during a special meeting of the agency's board Tuesday. Fabian Blache III was removed from his role as leader of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners by a 5-3 vote. Blache had been on leave for over a month pending a state investigation into misconduct allegations.

www.wbrz.com

