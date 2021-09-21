Finch (2021 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Tom Hanks
Finch, formerly known as BIOS, tells the story of an ailing robotics engineer named Finch (Tom Hanks), one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Living in an underground bunker for a decade, Finch has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, who names himself Jeff, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a dangerous cross-country journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive.
