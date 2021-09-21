CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finch (2021 movie) Apple TV+, trailer, release date, Tom Hanks

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinch, formerly known as BIOS, tells the story of an ailing robotics engineer named Finch (Tom Hanks), one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Living in an underground bunker for a decade, Finch has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, who names himself Jeff, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a dangerous cross-country journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Startattle.com – BIOS movie.

www.startattle.com

moviehole.net

Trailer : Tom Hanks is Finch

An epic adventure like no other. Stream ”Finch” November 5 on Apple TV. Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family – his beloved dog and a newly created robot – in a dangerous and ravaged world.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Tom Hanks leads an unlikely family in trailer for sci-fi drama Finch

Following last week’s poster, Apple TV+ has now released a first trailer for the sci-fi drama Finch, which is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and stars Tom Hanks as a man in a post-apocalyptic wasteland who forms an unlikely family with a robot and a dog. Check it out here…
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

Tom Hanks, a Dog, and a Robot Navigate a Totally Scorched Earth in New 'Finch' Trailer

Tom Hanks, a dog and a robot venture through a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the new trailer for Finch, set to premiere November 5th on Apple TV+. In the film, Hanks plays Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a catastrophic solar event that’s turned the world into a scorched wilderness. Holed up in an underground bunker for a decade, Finch has crafted a decent life for himself and his canine companion, Goodyear, although he’s also been building a robot named Jeff (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones), whom he hopes will look after Goodyear when he’s gone.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Poster: Hanks-Led “Finch” On Apple TV+

Amblin Entertainment and Apple TV+ have revealed the first poster for the Tom Hanks-led post-apocalyptic feature “Finch”. Hanks stars as the titular robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Having lived in an underground bunker for a decade, he built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Tom Hanks Has A Cute Dog And A Robot Pal In Trailer For Amblin Sci-Fi Finch

If you were to pick three elements to combine into one film that exudes pure good-heartedness, you couldn’t go wrong with this trio: a cute dog, a sweet robot, and the ever-wonderful Tom Hanks. And if that combination floats your boat, you’re going to want to get your peepers on the first trailer for Finch – an upcoming Amblin-produced adventure film from Game Of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik. Set in a Wall-E-esque post-apocalyptic future, it sees Hanks’ survivor Finch build a lanky robot to help look after his mutt as they venture out into the sun-flare-ravaged world. Check out the trailer here.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Finch Trailer: Tom Hanks, An Android, And A Dog Journey Through The Future

Let's see if you can answer a quick trivia question. Over the course of his forty-plus-year career, beloved actor Tom Hanks has only appeared in two science fiction films. Can you name both of them without looking them up? You can probably think of one of them relatively quickly: Hanks appeared in Lana Wachowski's ambitious 2012 adaptation of "Cloud Atlas." But the other is much tougher to remember. Remember 2017's "The Circle," in which Hanks played the CEO of a tech company? Yeah, no one else does either.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

First trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch looks like Cast Away – but Wilson's a dog this time

The first trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch is here, and it's got some serious Cast Away vibes. The film sees Hanks' character – the titular Finch – living in a post-apocalyptic world, after a solar flare has devastated Earth. The good news is he finds a dog, named Goodyear (and not Wilson, which seems like a missed opportunity to us) and sets about building his own robot. Finch's idea is that, after he's gone, the robot Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) will still be around to look after Goodyear.
MOVIES
Vulture

Finch Trailer: Tom Hanks Gets an Apocalypse Emotional-Support Dog

Not even climate change can come between a man and his dog in the new trailer for Finch. The Apple TV+ film, starring Tom Hanks, sees a lone engineer weathering the “solar flare” that wiped out the Earth with his loyal stray dog. Forced to keep moving before his lab becomes uninhabitable, Finch develops a Chappie-like android to join them. “Robots must protect dog,” the bot says, clearly taking its moral compass from John Wick. Tom Hanks and his chosen family may be bound for Earth, but the performance rivals sad space dads from across the galaxy. The journey to safety won’t be easy, Finch solemnly narrates. There’s “150 degree heat, UV radiation,” and perhaps the worst of them all, “people hiding in the shadows.” Directed by Miguel Sapochnik, the movie also stars Caleb Landry Jones. Tom Hanks is the Earthling in Finch, out November 5, only on Apple TV+.
PETS
Outsider.com

The Trailer for Tom Hanks’ Futuristic Western ‘Finch’ Has Finally Arrived

Apple TV+ has released the first official trailer of the upcoming Tom Hanks film Finch. And, Tom Hanks fans are excited that the long-awaited dystopian sci-fi adventure film is almost here! The trailer looks amazing. But, can we expect anything less from a Tom Hanks film that also stars a robot named Jeff, and a fuzzy dog? Just this alone tells us Finch is going to be an amazing flick.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Trailer For Tom Hanks' Finch Has Him Cast Away In Apocalyptic Future

Tom Hanks reunites with producer/director Robert Zemeckis with Apple TV+'s upcoming film, Finch. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release in October 2020, Apple acquired the film this past August and is releasing it on its streaming platform on November 5. Previously tiled Bios, Finch stars Tom Hanks as a lone...
MOVIES
codelist.biz

the official trailer for Tom Hanks’ film “Finch” is here ›Macerkopf

It has been known since the beginning of this year that popular actor Tom Hanks will appear in another film on Apple TV +. The shooting is likely to have already been completed or is about to be completed. The Apple Original Film “Finch” celebrates its premiere on November 5th, 2021. The official trailer is now available in advance.
MOVIES

