Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bluefield

The incident was reported about 11:23 a.m. on Peck Street, which is located near the Mount Zion Baptist Church. By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD – First responders were dispatched Tuesday after a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian was reported in Bluefield.

The incident was reported about 11:23 a.m. on Peck Street, which is located near the Mount Zion Baptist Church. Units of the Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.

Patrolman C.A. Matthews with the Bluefield Police Department confirmed there had been an accident involving a pedestrian, and that the incident was still under investigation.

The pedestrian's name or condition was not immediately available.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com