CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluefield, WV

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bluefield

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bs159_0c3Jo8WH00
The incident was reported about 11:23 a.m. on Peck Street, which is located near the Mount Zion Baptist Church. By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD – First responders were dispatched Tuesday after a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian was reported in Bluefield.

The incident was reported about 11:23 a.m. on Peck Street, which is located near the Mount Zion Baptist Church. Units of the Bluefield Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.

Patrolman C.A. Matthews with the Bluefield Police Department confirmed there had been an accident involving a pedestrian, and that the incident was still under investigation.

The pedestrian's name or condition was not immediately available.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Letter of Appreciation presented to Bluefield Fire Department

BLUEFIELD – Bluefield firefighters were recognized Wednesday for their role in rescuing a missing person who was found at the bottom of a mountainside near Matoaka. Chief Steven Sommers of the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department said in a letter to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson that his department and the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched Sept. 21 to the Browning School Road area to assist the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment's search for a 53-year-old man who had been missing for almost 24 hours. He was last seen Sept. 20 on a side-by-side.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
3K+
Followers
140
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy