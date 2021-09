CRANDALL, Texas — Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, around 3:40am at the 9000 block of Jesse Way. According to authorities, witnesses stated that during a party at the shooting location a group of unknown people at the party began causing a disturbance and were asked to the leave. The unknown persons left the party and parked their vehicles on the roadway in front of the residence.

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO